Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,516,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

