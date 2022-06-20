Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,064,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $255.46. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.