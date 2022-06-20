Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

