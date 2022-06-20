Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,051,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,966. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

