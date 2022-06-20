Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 361,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,032. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

