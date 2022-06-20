Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. 493,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.