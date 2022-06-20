Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 316,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

