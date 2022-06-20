Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,484,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

RC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 60,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

