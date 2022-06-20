WinCash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 70.6% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $30,611.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00032967 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

