Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $20,051.40 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $20,051.40 or 0.99911042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $433.43 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,880 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.