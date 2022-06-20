Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.65 or 0.00047175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,449.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00123253 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.