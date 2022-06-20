Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Xeris Biopharma worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

XERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.82. 66,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.