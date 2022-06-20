Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $969.45 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $66.21 or 0.00328909 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $969.45 million and $116.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 335.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,642,362 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

