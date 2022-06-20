Zero Utility Token Price Hits $38.80 on Top Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $38.80 or 0.00191186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $37,586.40 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

