ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $875,879.00

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $875,879.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

