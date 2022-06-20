Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $341,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 254.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.83. 244,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,417. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

