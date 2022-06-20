ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits One Day Volume of $2,313.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $234,990.31 and approximately $2,313.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00549820 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

