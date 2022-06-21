11,335 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

C stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

