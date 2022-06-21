1,491 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

