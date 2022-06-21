250 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

