2,545 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 123,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,279. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

