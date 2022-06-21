360 Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

