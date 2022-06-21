360 Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HRL opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

