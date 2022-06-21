360 Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.