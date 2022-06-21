360 Financial Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $279,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,913,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.