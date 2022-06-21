46,693 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. PayPal makes up about 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

