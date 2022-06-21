494 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $54.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $705.12. 342,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,969,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $801.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $905.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $730.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

