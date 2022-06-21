50,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

