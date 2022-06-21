6,605 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

C opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

