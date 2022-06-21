7,291,435 Shares in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Acquired by W Capital Management LLC

W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,291,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,477,000. Inspirato makes up approximately 26.5% of W Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. W Capital Management LLC owned approximately 33.81% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Shares of ISPO stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 5,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,904. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61.

ISPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

