84,919 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.