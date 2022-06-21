8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,905.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $135,991.33 and $8,905.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.