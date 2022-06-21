9,398 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

Shares of IWX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 12,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,171. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

