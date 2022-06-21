A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,310,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.2% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 246,593 shares during the last quarter.

SPDN traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,763. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

