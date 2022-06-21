A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 45,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

