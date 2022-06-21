A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,866. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

