A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.25% of Primoris Services worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $1,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $709,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 2,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

