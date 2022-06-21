A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 238.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 114,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

