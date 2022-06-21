AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

