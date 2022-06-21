ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.
About ABM Industries (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
