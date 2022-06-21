Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $98,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.40. 29,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,630. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.14. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.