Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 219,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,068,200. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

