Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.13.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

