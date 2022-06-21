Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $560.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.12 and a 200-day moving average of $469.13.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

