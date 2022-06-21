Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $560.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.12.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.12 and a 200-day moving average of $469.13.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
