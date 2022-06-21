Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.81.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4729255 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares in the company, valued at C$8,599,802.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

