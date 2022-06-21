aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.62 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $77.62 million and $14.77 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.23 or 0.99998182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00177620 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

