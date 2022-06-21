Aeternity (AE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $584,018.00

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $584,018.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,912,634 coins and its circulating supply is 356,091,690 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

