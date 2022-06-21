Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,553,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

