Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $238.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,266. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average of $257.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

