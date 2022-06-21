AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

ABSSF opened at $12.24 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

